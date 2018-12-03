Ugandan shilling steady amid muted banks and importer demand

KAMPALA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Monday, underpinned by flat appetite for hard currency both from players in the interbank market and from merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0925 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,715/3,725, same level as Friday's close.