Ugandan shilling steady as flat appetite lends support

KAMPALA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Monday with appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market mostly subdued.

At 0933 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, same level as Friday's close.