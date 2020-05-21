Ugandan shilling steady helped by auction and commodity exports

KAMPALA, May 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday helped by hard currency inflows from this week’s Treasury auction and commodity exports.

At 0925GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, same level as Wednesday’s close.

