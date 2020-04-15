Ugandan shilling strengthens amid coronavirus-induced lockdown

KAMPALA, April 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stronger on Wednesday as appetite for hard currency continued to dip amid a national lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, traders said.

At 1009 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,765/3,775. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)