Ugandan shilling strengthens as banks' demand eases

KAMPALA, March 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Thursday as a recent surge in appetite for hard currency from players in the interbank market receded, traders said.

At 1000 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,880/3,890, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,900/3,910.