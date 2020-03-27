Financials
Ugandan shilling strengthens, buoyed by an interbank sell-off

KAMPALA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains on Friday, buoyed by a trimming of positions by players in the interbank market as demand for hard currency ebbs.

At 0942 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,820/3,830, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,880/3,890.

