Ugandan shilling strengthens, drawing support from pending taxes

KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday as most buyers held onto their shillings ahead of local currency-denominated mid-month tax payments, traders said.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed

