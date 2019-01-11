Ugandan shilling strengthens, drawing support from pending taxes

KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday as most buyers held onto their shillings ahead of local currency-denominated mid-month tax payments, traders said.

