Ugandan shilling strengthens on liquidity squeeze

KAMPALA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a local currency liquidity squeeze in the interbank market and a slowdown in appetite for dollars by importers.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,850/3,860, stronger than Monday’s close of 3,870/3,880.

