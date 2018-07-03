FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling strengthens on liquidity squeeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a local currency liquidity squeeze in the interbank market and a slowdown in appetite for dollars by importers.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,850/3,860, stronger than Monday’s close of 3,870/3,880.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
