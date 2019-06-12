Financials
June 12, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling strengthens on mid-month tax payments

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Wednesday as some corporate buyers stayed on the sidelines, reserving their local currency holdings for mid-month taxes, traders said.

At 0957 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,750/3,760. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

