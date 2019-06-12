Ugandan shilling strengthens on mid-month tax payments

KAMPALA, June 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Wednesday as some corporate buyers stayed on the sidelines, reserving their local currency holdings for mid-month taxes, traders said.

At 0957 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,750/3,760. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)