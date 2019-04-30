Ugandan shilling strengthens on the back of charity flows

KAMPALA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Tuesday, helped by hard currency inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) looking to pay salaries and meet other operational expenses, traders said.

At 1008 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, compared to Monday's close of 3,740/3,750.