Ugandan shilling strengthens on the back of charity flows

KAMPALA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Tuesday, helped by hard currency inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) looking to pay salaries and meet other operational expenses, traders said.

At 1008 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, compared to Monday’s close of 3,740/3,750. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed

