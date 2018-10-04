FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 10:07 AM / in an hour

Ugandan shilling stronger, draws support from c.bank rate decision

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Thursday, underpinned by higher confidence in the local currency after the central bank hiked its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 10 percent the previous day.

At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,770/3,780, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,780/3,790.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)

