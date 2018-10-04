Ugandan shilling stronger, draws support from c.bank rate decision

KAMPALA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Thursday, underpinned by higher confidence in the local currency after the central bank hiked its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 10 percent the previous day.

At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,770/3,780, stronger than Wednesday’s close of 3,780/3,790.

