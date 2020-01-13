Ugandan shilling stronger on back of commodity flows

KAMPALA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Monday on the back of some hard currency inflows from exporters of commodities like tea, coffee and gold, traders said.

At 0837 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, compared to Friday's close of 3,675/3,685.