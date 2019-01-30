Ugandan shilling stronger on off-shore investor and charity flows

KAMPALA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firmer on Wednesday, underpinned by some flows from offshore investors and non-governmental organisations.

At 0915 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, slightly stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

