Ugandan shilling trades flat as debt and charity flows lend support

KAMPALA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded flat on Friday, as hard currency flows into this week’s Treasury auction and some charities offered support.

At 1000 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, same level as Thursday’s close.

