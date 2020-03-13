Ugandan shilling trades flat as demand recedes

KAMPALA, March 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded flat on Friday amid subdued activity on both demand and supply sides as the coronavirus pandemic depresses both import and export activity.

At 0908 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710 unchanged from Thursday’s closing price.

