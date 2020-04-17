Ugandan shilling trades flat on depressed appetite from importers, banks

KAMPALA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid sagging appetite for hard currency from both importers and players in the interbank market, traders said.

