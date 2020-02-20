Ugandan shilling trades flat on sluggish appetite

KAMPALA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday on the back of flat appetite for dollars from both importers of merchandise and players in the interbank market.

At 1156 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, same level as Wednesday's close.