Ugandan shilling trades flat on thin demand

KAMPALA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded in the same position on Tuesday from a day earlier as inflows of hard currency from some commodity exporters met with lacklustre demand.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, same level as Monday’s close.

