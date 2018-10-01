FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling trades steady amid flat appetite for hard currency

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Monday partly drawing support from flat appetite for hard currency.

At 0932 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,820/3,830, same level as Friday’s close.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)

