Ugandan shilling trades unchanged amid flat appetite

KAMPALA, June 22 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded unchanged on Monday amid subdued appetite from merchandise importers and commercial banks.

At 0932GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Friday’s close of 3,720/3,730.

