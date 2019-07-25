Ugandan shilling trades unchanged, charity flows offer support

KAMPALA, July 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Thursday on the back of some inflows from non-governmental organisations looking to pay end-month salaries and meet other operational expenses.

At 1107 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, same level as Wednesday’s close.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)