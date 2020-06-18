Ugandan shilling trades unchanged, dollar appetite low

KAMPALA, June 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Thursday as appetite for dollars from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market remained low.

At 0750GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, same level as Wednesday’s close.

