Financials
June 25, 2020 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling trades unchanged supported by month-end flows

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Thursday supported by end-month hard currency inflows from charities and commodity exporters.

At 0921GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,732/3,742, same level as Wednesday’s close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

