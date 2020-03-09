Ugandan shilling trades weaker on demand by banks, importers

KAMPALA, March 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded slightly weaker on Monday on the back of healthy demand for hard currency from both players in the interbank market and merchandise importers.

At 1110 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,710/3,720 compared to Friday's close of 3,700/3,710.