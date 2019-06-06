Ugandan shilling trades weaker on importer demand

KAMPALA, June 6 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded a touch weaker on Thursday, on the back of some pick up in appetite for hard currency from energy and goods importers.

At 0935 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,762/3,772, compard to Wednesday’s close of 3,755/3,765.

