Ugandan shilling unchanged amid flat importer appetite

KAMPALA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firm on Tuesday as hard currency appetite from merchandise importers remained mostly flat.

At 0958 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, same position as Monday’s close.

