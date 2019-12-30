Financials
December 30, 2019 / 9:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling unchanged amid flat market activity

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
stable on Monday on the back of flat appetite for dollar from
both players in the interbank market and merchandise importers. 
    At 0842 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,660/3,670, same level as Friday's close. 
   
   UGX Spot Rate.....      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits.....................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide.......           
   Uganda All Share Index........         
   Shilling background .....              
   Ugandan Debt Guide............         
   All Uganda Bonds.............          
   Uganda T-Bills..............           
   Uganda Benchmark.............          
   Central Bank ................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index....          
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......              

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below