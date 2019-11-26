Ugandan shilling unchanged amid inflows from exporters

KAMPALA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Tuesday, supported by some inflows from exporters of commodities like coffee and conversions by some non-governmental organisations, traders said.

At 0906 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,695/3,705, same level as Monday's close.