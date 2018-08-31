Ugandan shilling unchanged amid low appetite from banks, importers

KAMPALA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid subdued appetite from both players in the interbank and big importers in sectors like manufacturing and energy, traders said. At 1138 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,755/3,765, unchanged from Thursday's close. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)