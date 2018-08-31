FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 31, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling unchanged amid low appetite from banks, importers

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ugandan shilling        was
unchanged on Friday amid subdued appetite from both players in
the interbank and big importers in sectors like manufacturing
and energy, traders said. 
    At 1138 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,755/3,765, unchanged from Thursday's close. 
   
   UGX Spot Rate...................      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits........................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide...........           
   Uganda All Share Index..........         
   Shilling background ............              
   Ugandan Debt Guide..............         
   All Uganda Bonds................          
   Uganda T-Bills..................           
   Uganda Benchmark................          
   Central Bank ...................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index.......          
   Uganda Coffee Prices............              
    
    

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.