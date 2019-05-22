Ugandan shilling unchanged amid offshore investor flows

KAMPALA, May 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Wednesday on the back of hard currency inflows from offshore investors participating in a central bank Treasury auction.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,760/3,770, same as Tuesday’s close.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......