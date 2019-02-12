Ugandan shilling unchanged amid sagging demand from importers, banks

KAMPALA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Tuesday, amid lacklustre demand for hard currency from both importers and players in the interbank market, traders said.

