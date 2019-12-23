Ugandan shilling unchanged amid thin trading volumes

KAMPALA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday amid thin trading volumes, with both interbank players and importers staying on the sidelines.

At 0630 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, same level as Friday’s close. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......