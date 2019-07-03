Ugandan shilling unchanged as banks' and importer demand flat

KAMPALA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday as demand for hard currency from both merchandise importers and commercial banks remained flat.

At 0938 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, same level as Tuesday’s close.

