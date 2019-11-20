Ugandan shilling unchanged as banks' and importer demand slackens

KAMPALA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended its stable trading on Wednesday, drawing support from sluggish demand for hard currency from players in the interbank market and typical large importers like fuel firms and manufacturers.

At 0915 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, unchanged from Tuesday.

