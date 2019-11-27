Ugandan shilling unchanged as banks and importers trim appetite

KAMPALA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday on the back of flat demand for dollars from importers and players in the interbank market.

At 0912 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, same level as Tuesday’s close.

