Ugandan shilling unchanged as banks' appetite flat

KAMPALA, May 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Friday amid flat demand for hard currency from commercial banks and merchandise importers.

At 0923 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, same level as Thursday’s close.

