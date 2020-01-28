Ugandan shilling unchanged as banks, importers stay on sidelines

KAMPALA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded in the same position on Tuesday, amid subdued appetite for hard currency from both commercial banks and merchandise importers.

At 0933 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, same level as Monday’s close.

