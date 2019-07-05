Ugandan shilling unchanged as both importers and banks stay on sidelines

KAMPALA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Friday with both players in the interbank market and bulk merchandise importers mostly staying on the sidelines.

At 0858 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, same level as Thursday’s close.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)