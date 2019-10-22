Ugandan shilling unchanged as charity flows lend support

KAMPALA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday, underpinned by some hard currency inflows from non-governmental organisations weighing against sagging demand.

At 0922 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3695, same level as Monday’s close.

