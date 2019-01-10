Ugandan shilling unchanged as demand from banks ebbs

KAMPALA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Thursday as appetite for hard currency from players in the interbank ebbed, traders said.

At 0936 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, same level as Wednesday's close.