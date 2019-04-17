Ugandan shilling unchanged as importer and bank demand ebbs

KAMPALA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded stable on Wednesday amid ebbing demand for hard currency from both commercial banks and merchandise importers.

At 1110 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,730/3,740, the same level as Tuesday’s close.

