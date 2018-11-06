Financials
Ugandan shilling unchanged as players eye offshore inflows

KAMPALA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday with players anticipating some inflows from offshore investors looking to participate in a Treasury debt auction on Wednesday, traders said.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed

