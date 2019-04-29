Ugandan shilling unchanged as players stay on market sidelines

KAMPALA, April 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Monday amid subdued activity as both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market stayed on the market sidelines, traders said.

