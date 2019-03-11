Ugandan shilling unchanged, biased on stronger side

KAMPALA, March 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday but was inclined on the stronger side amid ebbing appetite for hard currency from both commercial banks and importers. At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, same level as Thursday's close. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)