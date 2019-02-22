Ugandan shilling unchanged, draws support from charity flows

KAMPALA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday on the back of inflows of hard currency from non-governmental organisations and exporters of commodities, traders said.

At 0953 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, unchanged from Thursday's close.