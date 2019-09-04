Ugandan shilling unchanged, inclined on stronger side

KAMPALA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday but was seen inclined on the stronger side amid some sell off by players in the interbank market looking to pare their hard currency positions.

At 0919 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, same level as Tuesday’s close.

