Ugandan shilling unchanged on slumping demand

KAMPALA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Tuesday on the back of lacklustre appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

At 0804 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, same level as Monday’s close.

