Ugandan shilling weak on increased demand from commercial banks

KAMPALA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch weaker on Thursday, undercut by some demand among players in the interbank market. At 0831 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,708/3,718, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 3,700/3,710. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)