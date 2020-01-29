Financials
Ugandan shilling weakens a touch on uptick in importer demand

KAMPALA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Wednesday on an uptick in demand for hard currency by merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, a touch weaker than Tuesday’s close of 3,675/3,685. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

