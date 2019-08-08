Ugandan shilling weakens a touch on uptick in interbank demand

KAMPALA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded slightly weaker on Thursday on the back of an uptick in demand for dollars by some players in the interbank market.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, a touch weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,685/3,695.

